Police at scene of broken down lorry amid Chepstow gridlock

Gwent Police
Emergency
Chepstow
By Sam Portillo

  • Gwent Police officers are currently dealing with an incident involving a broken down lorry on Hardwick Hill, Chepstow. Newport Bus has also cited the incident as reasons for delays to numerous services. A live traffic map shows gridlock on the A48 westbound across the Wye.

