Royal Mail was deemed the best parcel delivery firm in the country with 37% of the vote following our reader poll.

The postal service was closely followed by Amazon - which took 27% of the vote - and DPD which followed behind with 19%.

Meanwhile, Evri and Yodel were by far the least popular with our readers - gaining 14% and 3% in our poll respectively.

The news follows an annual survey by Citizens Advice which reported that delivery services in the UK have been described as "miserable" by customers for the third year running.

13.3 million people have experienced a delivery problem in just the last month, such as parcels left in insecure locations or arriving late, according to the new research.

In fact, none of the major parcel firms have managed to secure even a three-star rating in the charity's league table.

Royal Mail and Amazon achieved joint best position but only with a meagre 2.75 stars.

At the other end of the scale, Yodel had the lowest scores, with 40% of customers reporting a problem whilst DPD had 37% and Evri 34%.

What did the Citizen Advice survey say about UK delivery services?





Citizens Advice said there had been no improvements in delivery problem scores from the year before with the rate of parcel problems remaining “far too high across the board”.

The Citizens Advice parcels league table looks at the top five delivery companies by parcel volume and measures their performance against criteria including customer service, delivery problems and accessibility needs, such as people needing longer to answer the door.

Of those consumers who experienced a problem with their delivery, nearly half (43%) then had a further issue when trying to resolve the problem, such as not being able to find the right company contact details or not receiving a response.

In the end, more than half of those who had further issues (53%) found it difficult to resolve their problem. This figure rose to 60% of people with a disability.

Almost all parcel firms scored two stars or below when it came to meeting the needs of disabled customers or individuals who require adjustments to how they receive parcels.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are pleased to come joint first of Citizens Advice’s parcels league table. We are working hard to further improve our quality of service and continuing to introduce more convenient options for customers to access our services, including automatic redelivery and safe place delivery preferences."

Elsewhere, Yodel responded: "We welcome feedback and invest heavily to continuously improve our service. However, this report is not reflective of our own parcel data, which indicates that 98.7% of the 200 million parcels we handled over the last 12 months were delivered correctly on the first attempt."