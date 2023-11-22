Neil Lewis, 43, of Snatchwood View, says he has never experienced anything like intimidating behaviour in the place he calls home – until last week.

Home camera video captured the moment that three individuals reversed into the family’s garage door just after 2.30am on Wednesday, November 15.

The garage is attached to the family home where Mr Lewis, his wife, two-year-old daughter, and pet dog were sound asleep.

“They haven’t done it subtly,” said Mr Lewis. “They’ve used an unusual thing to ram the door and made a hell of a noise.

“It’s not something you would ever expect to happen to you, but three people on an agricultural buggy ram-raided my garage.

“They smashed the door down after two o’clock in the morning. It woke me up, and the dog, who scared them off."

“Then they drove off,” he said, without even taking anything from the garage.

Family footage shows the buggy neatly reversing from the road between two vehicles on the driveway.

They rammed into the door at full throttle, jumped out the buggy and tried their luck at getting in.

No sooner than eight seconds after getting out of the buggy, they were back in their seats, speeding off the driveway to complete their getaway.

Officers continue to investigate the unlikely incident.

Mr Lewis said: “Everyone needs to be aware that there are people out there who will do whatever they can to get into someone’s house.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call at about 2.40am, on November 15, reporting damage the damage to the garage door on Snatchwood View in Abersychan.

“Officers are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2300388631, or you can direct message police on social media.”