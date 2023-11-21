Mandy Pope, 55, entered her guilty plea at Cardiff Crown Court today, November 21.

Jordan Talbot, 21, from Radyr in Cardiff, died at the scene of the incident which took place on November 23, 2021.

On that day, the A4226 in Barry was closed nearly all day. Emergency services were at the scene at 5.20am and the road wasn’t reopened until after 4pm.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Astra, a blue Honda motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle.

The family of Mr Talbot, who was working his dream job at Aston Martin, described him as a "bright, intelligent and happy young man."

At Cardiff Crown court today, Judge Eugene Egan set a sentencing date for Pope, of Harding Close, Boverton, at the beginning of January.

She was released on bail, but disqualified from driving in the interim.