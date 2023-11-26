Visiting the pantomime is a festive tradition for most families and we compiled a list of the top five shows to see in Gwent.

Beauty and The Beast – Riverfront Theatre

A tale as old as time comes to Newport, this classic fairytale will bring its enchanting story to life with show-stopping musical numbers.

Follow Belle’s story as she gets to know more about the Beast and the spell he was put under by a witch.

Beauty and the Beast will this years pantomime at the Riverfront Theatre. Picture: Newport Live (Image: Newport Live)The show will be at the Riverfront Theatre from Wednesday, November 29, until Saturday, January 6.

Tickets are priced at £27.50.

Robin Hood – Newbridge Memo

Robin Hood and his merry band of thieves are set to visit Newport next month. The Rubber Chicken Players are returning to Newbridge with their production for 2023.

Follow Robin Hood on his journey of robbing the rich and giving to the poor.

Robin Hood will be at the Newbridge Memo. Picture: Newbridge Memo (Image: Newbridge Memo)

The show will be at the Newbridge Memo from Thursday, December 7, to Saturday, November 9.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for concessions, and £24 for a family ticket of two adults and two children.

Cinderella - Blaenavon Workman’s Hall

Cinderella will go to the ball in Blaenavon, with audiences able and cheer for the princes and princesses as they hiss at the evil villains.

Follow Cinderella in her journey to find her prince after losing her slipper at the ball.

Cinderella will be the Pantomime this year at Blaenavon Workman's Hall. Picture: Pamela Raith (Image: Pamela Raith)The show will be at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall in Torfaen from Thursday, December 14, to Saturday, December 16.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £8.50 for Children/Concession and £35 for a family of four.

Mother Goose – Savoy Theatre

The theatre's biggest pantomime comes to Monmouth and this year Mother Goose visits for the first time.

Mother Goose runs an animal sanctuary inside an abandoned Debenhams but when magic comes knocking will fame and fortune get the best of them.

Mother Goose will visit the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)The show will run at the Savoy Theatre from Friday, December 15 to Wednesday, January 3, with adults-only shows on December 15, 21 and 30th.

Tickets are priced at £16.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears – The Drill Hall

Lemon Jelly Panto’s present their pantomime of Goldilocks and the Three Bears to come to Chepstow.

The family panto will follow Goldilocks as she meets the three bears in a one-hour show filled with laughter.

The show will be at The Drill Hall in Chepstow on Friday, December 8.

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults, £9 for children and OAP and Group discount Ticket for 20 people is priced at £173.40.