Jason Hughes, 52, was last seen at his home address in Penmaen at around 8am on Monday morning, November 20.

He is described as about 6ft 2ins tall, with a medium build and very short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and could be wearing reading glasses.

This afternoon, Gwent Police shared a picture of Mr Hughes walking across Chartist Bridge in Blackwood at around 2.30pm, November 20, some six and a half hours after he was last seen in person.

The picture seems to show Mr Hughes wearing the same black jacket with light-coloured shorts and reading glasses.

The force say another man from the bridge has come forward and is helping officers with their enquiries to find Jason.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2300395261.

A statement issued on social media on Tuesday, November 21, read: “We're continuing our investigation to find Jason Hughes who has been reported as missing.

“We appealed earlier today for information to identify a man who may have passed him as he was walking on Chartist Bridge, Blackwood.

“He has now come forward and is helping us with our enquiries to find Jason.”