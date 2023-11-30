Debra Martin is part of television presenter Lorraine Kelly’s Change + Check choir, a group of 20 women who found and were diagnosed with breast cancer after seeing the campaign on the show.

The trailblazing campaign is already in it’s fifth year of encouraging better breast cancer awareness.

Ms Martin, who joined the campaign this summer, said: "I feel very fortunate to be singing in the choir with such inspirational and strong women, some of whom are still going through treatment.

"The lyrics of the song reflect how the choir felt during their cancer diagnosis and treatment."

The highly anticipated single Golden, featuring Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joss Stone, was released on Monday, November 13, with a live performance on the ITV chat show to celebrate.

Golden shot to the top of the iTunes singles chart on Tuesday, November 14, momentarily knocking The Beatles off the top spot.

The single is also dedicated to Hannah Hawkins, a producer for Lorraine who recently passed away from secondary breast cancer.

Singer Joss Stone joined in performing and recording the single after hearing about the campaign after her recent appearance on the show.

Ms Stone shared: “It’s a wonderful song. It means a lot to me, to all of us. Especially my cousin Jo, who has gone through breast cancer and she’s here today. She’s been the most inspiring person I know.”

Lorraine producer Helen Addis said: “What is so powerful and so golden about it this year is that we’re doing it in memory of our dear, darling producer Hannah Hawkins.”

Ms Hawkins passed away on Friday, November 3, aged just 33.

Ms Addis continued: “She was a dear friend of ours. We all love her and we’re going to miss her very, very much but we want to dedicate this to her, to Rory her little baby who’s barely nine weeks old and to her husband Tom."

The campaign which raises awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer was founded by Lorraine producer and breast cancer survivor Helen Addis.

Net profits from downloads of Golden are going directly to breast cancer charity Future Dreams.

