Leighton David Paul Burrows, 34, of Cot Farm Circle, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges the prosecution claims span between September 15, 2014 and July 12 this year.

He also denied possession of £167,945.39 in criminal property.

Burrows is due to stand trial by jury and his case is due to be heard at the crown court on December 14.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.