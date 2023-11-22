The current bus and railway station buildings will be demolished to make way for a modern replacement.

Passengers arriving at the new-look Caerphilly station will be “seamlessly” connected to the public transport network via “efficient and effortless journeys”, according to the plans.

Following a public consultation, Caerphilly County Borough Council is now seeking planning permission for the new “integrated and accessible” transport hub linking rail, bus, and taxi services, as well as walking and cycling routes.

It hopes the new station, alongside wider investment in the region’s public transport network and other local projects within the council’s 2035 Masterplan, will bring “new opportunities and prosperity to the town”.

An artist’s impression of the new Caerphilly Station interchange. Credit: Grimshaw Architects

According to a design statement submitted by Grimshaw Architects on behalf of the council, the current stations “lack a clear identity” and are “neither intuitive nor accessible”.

Several issues with the current buildings “strengthen” the case for their demolition and replacement, the report noted.

They include supporting girders in a “very poor” condition, as well as problems with damp and leaks in the station buildings.

Redeveloping the station offers “a rare opportunity in time to address the deteriorating condition of these existing structures”, whereas keeping the old buildings could lead to “significant disruption” in the future if they had to be replaced or repaired.

The new station will boast a “striking” roof canopy with “green” sections for plant life, and its designers have “taken inspiration from the tiered concentric defences” of Caerphilly Castle.

An artist’s impression of the new Caerphilly Station interchange. Credit: Grimshaw Architects

The main entrance of the new station – at the north – will include public toilets, retail units and a ticket office.

The project will build on the recommendations of Lord Terry Burns, who led the recent South East Wales Transport Commission tasked with improving the region’s travel network.

In the commission’s final recommendations, Lord Burns said: “As a general rule, all stations should be designed for swift and simple interchange between rail, bus, cycling and walking.”

“This will greatly increase the population that can be served by each station,” he added. “The facilities and transport services necessary for swift and simple interchange include high levels of secure and convenient cycle parking and – wherever possible – a ‘cheek to cheek’ interface between bus and train.”

The proposed new bus station at the Caerphilly interchange will include an extended twelfth bus stand for rail replacement services.

An artist’s impression of the new Caerphilly Station interchange. Credit: Grimshaw Architects

Its design will address “the poor customer experience, pinch points and congestion associated with the existing bus station”, according to the plans.

Each bus stand will feature “signage with large numbers and bay-specific departure screens”, making getting on the wrong bus by mistake “a thing of the past”.

The application for planning permission for the new interchange can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0771/FULL.