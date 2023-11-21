Michayla Poulton was described as the “heart” of The John Frost School in Duffryn for 29 years and carried with her a passion for the transformative power of education, the school has said.

Colleagues remembered her “warmth”, “good humour” and “superb skill” as a specialist in safeguarding, wellbeing and primary school transition.

The statement reads: “The John Frost School are honoured to have had Michayla Poulton at the heart of their school for 29 years.

“The students and staff of The John Frost School will miss the unique talent Mrs Poulton always demonstrated of making you feel happier, valued, in fact, just better for spending time talking with her. She liked people and it showed in everything she did.

“She was passionate about education and its transformative power. Mrs Poulton would move mountains to give children a more equitable experience in their journey of learning, growing and adapting to an ever-changing world.

“Her mission was to let all children know that they mattered and that those in charge of their education truly cared about them and their families.

“For those who had the privilege of working with Mrs Poulton, and it was a privilege as her warmth, good humour and superb skill as a specialist in her field made spending time with her rewarding; you had a chance to observe someone who had unmatched skill and expertise in the areas of safeguarding, wellbeing and primary school transition.

“Mrs Poulton was generous in sharing her expertise and was sought out by educationalists across Newport. Her loss will be felt throughout Newport, not just at The John Frost School.”