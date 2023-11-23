James Bristow, 30, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to arson recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Charston in the Greenmeadow area of the town.

The offence was committed on August 30, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The case was adjourned until December 19 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Richard Kember told the defendant the report would determine how long he will spend behind bars.

Bristow, Kingsland Walk, St Dials was remanded in custody.