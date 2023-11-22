Only a small part of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal in Torfaen Borough Council’s ownership – which extends from Bridge 47 at Elm Grove, Griffithstown, down to the border with Newport – is currently navigable, but the authority has a plan to develop the attraction over the next decade.

Its ambition is that by 2034 navigation will have been reinstated to a new canal destination within Cwmbran town centre.

The plan has a three-staged approach, with the first phase involving developing the part of the canal that is currently open to barges to attract more visitors, with work expected to be complete by 2026.

By 2029 it is hoped that navigation will have been reinstated up to Mount Pleasant Road in Cwmbran as part of phase two of the strategy.

But Torfaen council’s cabinet has been told in order to move to the second phase the availability of a sustainable water supply to enable long-term functionality of a navigable canal will need to be confirmed.

Economy and regeneration officer Rebecca Hartley told the cabinet: “The availability of a water supply is probably the biggest challenge facing the delivery of the strategy currently”.

She said if the canal is to be made navigable “we will need more water running through the canal” and supply is linked to the need for extraction licenses for water that is taken from the river Usk, which has the highest protection status as a site of special scientific interest.

Ms Hartley also said funding is “extremely challenging” and said the council will also look for external funding. She said: “We’ve made it quite clear in the strategy a tremendous amount of revenue and capital will be required to drive forward the three phases and we will work, with funding partners, to do our best on that.”

Work already carried out on previous projects will also have to be revised, said Ms Hartley. The northern section of the canal is owned by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales.

Cwmbran Two Locks councillor Peter Jones welcomed the work to develop the strategy which came about after a council scrutiny committee, in February 2021, recommended a coordinator be appointed to lead on an action plan with a clear vision for its future.

The Labour councillor said: “I’ve watched this canal deteriorate over the last 30 years but since the appointment of a canal officer two and a half years ago there’s been an improvement.”

Pontnewydd Labour member Sue Morgan asked about the involvement of various volunteer groups, as well as community councils, and was told will be included in the new governance structure for the strategy.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said if there was “long term certainty” on regeneration funding it would aid the council’s plans and he said he regretted it was “too big” for the UK Government’s Levelling Up funding scheme. He also said those areas of the canal which aren’t open to boats still have value to residents and wildlife.

A survey, ran by the council in autumn 2022, seeking views on what people wanted from the canal in Torfaen received 1,200 responses from the public.

A report for the cabinet said there is a perception the canal could be better maintained, made to feel safter and access to the towpath should be improved; it’s tranquility, nature and history are valued by residents who would like to see it better interpreted and protected and “many people” would like to see it restored to full navigation.

The cabinet approved the 2024-2034 canal strategy.