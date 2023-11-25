Festival organisers say his touring resume is “immense” – and it is hard to disagree.

Mr Watson, who has performed at blockbuster sporting events like the Champions League final, 1999 Rugby World Cup and Commonwealth Games, will be coming to Chepstow Castle on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He has performed for world leaders such as Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, Pope John Paul II and US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Those in Chepstow may also recognise him from his television appearances, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2020 and Strictly Come Dancing for the Christmas special in 2008.

Not content with simply performing in front of some of the world’s biggest stars – the tenor has also lent his voice to duets with the likes of Lionel Richie, Meatloaf, and Paul McCartney at the Nobel Peace Prize awards.

Mr Watson’s first two recordings – The Voice and Encore – are the top two album sellers of the century, with the former setting him apart as the only classic vocalist from Britain to reach a million sales in the UK.

He was also the first UK artist to score a transatlantic number one, spending a record-breaking 52 weeks at the top.

Chepstow’s own music mogul Carol Mutlow founded Castell Roc in honour of her daughter Hannah, who was a talented musician and lost her life to cystic fibrosis at the age of just 16.

The festival has attracted global acts such as space rock band Hawkwind and Neighbours star Jason Donavon in the past.

Ms Mutlow won last year's Pride of Gwent Award at Rodney Parade. Tickets for the Russell Watson show are available at www.castellroc.co.uk. Doors will open at 6:30pm, with the show set to begin at 7pm. Tickets cost £36.50.