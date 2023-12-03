We recently asked our readers on Facebook where the best butchers in Newport and surrounding areas are – and the comments came flooding in.

Here are nine of the most popular butchers in Newport and surrounding areas* according to our readers (and how they fare in reviews)…

Jim Oliver Butchers

Chepstow Road, Newport

Plenty of people recommended Jim Oliver Butchers in the Maindee area of Newport – it has an overall rating of 4.9 on Google with more than 50 reviews.

A recent review praised the “super staff and prices” while another – who bought ribeye, sausages, and bacon – described is as the “best meat I’ve ever had in my life” adding praise for the “super reasonable” prices.

Another customer complimented the “lovely” steak and kidney pie from Jim Oliver Butchers, adding that it was “easy supper after work” and “tasty as”.

Roberts Butchers

Gaer Road, Newport

Roberts Butchers, in the Gaer area of Newport, was another popular choice with readers on our post – it has an overall rating of 4.8 on Google with more than 50 reviews.

A recent review praised the “excellent choice and great cuts” adding that the service is always “comical and knowledgeable” – they add that it's cash only which keeps the costs lower.

Another review simply states “good food at great prices!” while another complimented the “very friendly staff [who] go out of their way to help you” adding that they would shop there more often.

A D Turner & Sons

Tredegar Street, Risca

A D Turner & Sons, formerly based in Newport Market and now operating in Risca, also proved popular – it has an overall rating 0f 4.8 on Google with more than 35 reviews.

A recent review praised the “excellent quality” of products and “friendly” staff while another (who also praised the friendly staff) was happy with the “fantastic array of meat available” which was “excellent quality and price.”

Another five-star review of A D Turner & Sons reads: “Outstanding service, both incredibly friendly and extremely helpful. Always great selection on the counter at great value for money (especially the steaks and burgers) and always happy to help with any special requests…”

Marks Mobile Butchers Shop

Church Road, Newport

Marks Mobile Butchers Shop recently opened at the former site of Palfreys – on Church Road in Maindee – and has quickly made its mark with many recommending the venue.

It has a five rating on Google review based on one review which states: “Great quality meats at a good cost, the staff were incredibly friendly despite it being very busy!”

The wholesale butcher buys in bulk with the website claiming that it passes the savings onto customers – with other shops in Chepstow, Cardiff, Porth, and Somerset. The Chepstow store is rated 4.6 on Google with more than 10 reviews.

Marks Village Butchers

Gloucester Court, Caerleon

Marks Village Butchers, in Caerleon, also got a fair few shoutouts on our post – it has an overall rating of 4.5 on Google with at least 30 reviews.

A recent review praised the “great products, friendly butcher with great knowledge, [and] good deals” adding that the quality is “top notch” while another five-star review complimented the “excellent service and quality food” available.

A first time visitor praised the “wide selection of quality meat” along with the “brilliant freezer section” stocking homemade food – they added that Mark was “really friendly and helpful”.

Wilding & Kent

Ringland Centre, Newport

Wilding and Kent in Ringland earned high praise on our post – although the one Google review left (nine months ago) rates it one-star with no explanation.

On Facebook Wilding & Kent has an overall rating of 4.5 with at least 95 reviews. One reviewer praised the “extremely helpful” staff and the “absolutely gorgeous” food they ordered.

Another review, written in 2020 during lockdown when food was delivered, praised the “fantastic service, price and selection” while another wrote:

“Yet another delivery from these fantastic people, couldn't recommend them more.”

John’s Meat Market

Commercial Street, Newport

John’s Meat Market was another commonly suggested butcher – it has an overall rating of 4.5 on Google with more than 35 reviews.

A recent customer was happy with their “lovely thick porkchops cut to my liking” with another person praising the “amazing smell” when they walk past the venue.

T. Bone Tony at Newport

Langland Park East, Newport

T. Bone Tony of Brookside Country Meats runs live meat auctions from his unit which is opposite Motorplus Car Supermarket in Newport.

Although there are no Google or Facebook reviews for T. Bone Tony or Brookside Country Meats in Newport the hundreds of reactions on the live auctions posted on Facebook, the photos of queues shared, and – of course – the readers recommending suggest that T. Bone Tony is popular.

Morris’ of Usk Garden Centre and Food Hall

Llanbadoc, Usk

Further afield, in Monmouthshire, is Morris’ of Usk Garden Centre and Food Hall which includes a butchery department which was suggested by many of our readers. Morris’ of Usk has an overall rating of 4.7 on Google with more than 385 reviews (although not all of these are due to the butchers).

A recent review praised the “superb” bacon which “tasted like bacon used to when I was a kid” adding praise for other food items.

Another review mentions the “absolutely amazing” butchery and deli department, writing: “The meat is the best we've ever had, and even more importantly, it's all locally grown.”

*The butchers referenced in this article are the ones that were the most commonly suggested by people (at the time of this article’s publication) on the Facebook post which is available here. The Google or Facebook ratings are accurate at the time of publication but subject to change as more people review their experiences – this feature focuses on the most recent reviews.