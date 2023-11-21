Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the sister of pop megastar Britney Spears, has quickly caught the attention and ire of the public with many interested in learning more about her relationship with her sister.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about Jamie Lynn Spears and her current relationship with Britney.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?





Jamie Lynn Spears is a 32-year-old American actress and performer best known as the sister of Toxic singer Britney Spears.

Born in 1991, Jamie has had a number of acting roles such as on Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 and Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias.

When Zoe 101 wrapped filming, the star quit acting for five years before beginning her music career.

She released a debut single titled How Could I Want More before earning songwriting credits on Jana Kramer's single I Got the Boy.

In November of 2023, she entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here jungle for the show's 23rd series.

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears enter the I'm a Celeb jungle?





Speaking of entering the ITV jungle, she said it was a “nice way for people to see the real me”.

She added: “I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me.”

The echoing of Celebrity screams throughout the Jungle… 🗣️ Ahhh, balance has been restored 🤗 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/dafIH19JSN — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2023

Do Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears still talk?





While the pair did suffer a very public feud in 2022 when Britney became enraged by Jamie Lynn's book Things I Should Have Said, they seem to be on talking terms now, says The Tab.

The pair recently went on holiday together this summer with Britney suggesting she'll never fully cut off Jamie.

She said: “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her and toward everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not easy.”

You can watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on ITV1 and ITVX every night (except Saturdays) at 9pm.