POLICE are appealing to find a wanted Newport man linked to animal cruelty offences.
Officers want to speak to find 31-year-old Troy Bowyer in connection with an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty offences and possession of criminal property.
Those who have information in finding the 31-year-old are asked to contact Gwent Police.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We're appealing for information to find 31-year-old Troy Bowyer from the Newport area.
“Officers want to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty offences and possession of criminal property.
“If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300346411, or you can direct message us on social media.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel