A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We're appealing for information to find 31-year-old Troy Bowyer from the Newport area.

“Officers want to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty offences and possession of criminal property.

“If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300346411, or you can direct message us on social media.”