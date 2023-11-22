The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Eryri (Snowdonia) on Tuesday, November 21.

The boys ages have been confirmed: One was 16, two were aged 17 and one was 18-years-old.

Speaking outside North Wales Police HQ in St Asaph just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, Superintendent Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: "Shortly after 3pm on the afternoon of Monday, November 20, North Wales Police received reports of four missing young males from the Shrewsbury area. It is believed that they travelled to Harlech on Saturday 18 with plans to camp in the Eryri area on Sunday.

"A large search was undertaken overnight and that continued into this morning. Shortly after 10am this morning a member of the public contacted us reporting a vehicle having left the road between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen. Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle upside down, partially submerged in water.

"Tragically the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

"The families of the missing men have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this desperate time.

"Whilst the search is concluded, there is an ongoing inquiry to formally identify those in the vehicle and to understand what has led to this tragic incident."

The overturned car had left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Inquiries into why the car left the road are under way, the force said.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Trinity Churches said it would offer “time and space to pray” at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9am on Wednesday, while Shrewsbury Abbey is open all day for prayer and reflection.

Earlier, the teenagers’ worried parents had reposted a police appeal for information on social media.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing … if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Another said: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have.”

Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, said she did not know the teenagers were going on a camping trip and thought they were going to stay at a friend’s grandfather’s house.

Maddi Corfield posted a tribute online in the wake of the tragic loss of her boyfriend, Wilf.

“I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever,” she said.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous. Thank you for all the time you’ve spent with me… thank you for loving me endlessly. I promise I’ll do the same for you, my sweet, sweet angel.”

She added: “I can’t imagine my world without you. I’m missing you so much already, but I am going to enjoy life the way you would’ve wanted, the way that you made me feel.”

Her mother, Lisa Corfield, 37, said on Facebook: “I am absolutely heartbroken for Maddi and all of the families involved. Wilf was such a lovely, kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated.”

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: “This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

“We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

“No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said it was “devastating news” to hear of the boys’ deaths.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable,” he added in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.