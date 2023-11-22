Rory Prettyjohns from Chepstow sadly died last week, tragically his brother Harrison Prettyjohns, who played for many clubs in the Welsh League and East Gwent League, died at the age of 26 in 2017.

At the time of Harrison's death Thornwell Red and Whites held a minutes silence and formed into the letter H to give tribute, while Mathern FC, Tintern Abbey and Chepstow Town Under-18s also held a minutes silence.

Rory Prettyjohns from Chepstow sadly died last week (Image: Matt Roberts)

Speaking to the Argus friend Matt Roberts said he hopes the brothers are now reunited and that he ‘will never forget him.’

Mr Roberts is also organising a group challenge in memory of Rory where people will collectively complete 100,000 miles for mental health.

Mr Roberts said: “The world has lost a bright light and a truly special spirit. I can only hope that Rory is now reunited with his brother Harrison, and I feel blessed to have had him impact my life positively.

“I will never forget him.

Rory's brother Harrison who tragically died in 2017 (Image: Bob Cypher)

“The challenge is going to take place from April 26 to May 11, 2024, and is multi-facet. The core 100 Strong team will take on a monstrous physical challenge that is going to be revealed to the public on December 18.



“The greater challenge is the ‘Life Aligned: 100,000 Miles for Mental Health’ (for sponsorship purposes) and will be a collective effort for people to complete 100,000 miles. You can do as little as one mile or as many as you can.

“We have already had people sign up England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Australia, Thailand, France and Nepal.



“We will be raising money for 4 different mental health challenges. All details will be released on December 18 and members who have signed up will be told on December 17.



“To get involved simply message me or email mattleypt@gmail.com.”



Tributes from across Chepstow have flooded in to pay tribute to the much-loved member of the community.

Rory was described by his friend Matt as a 'truly special spirit' (Image: Matt Roberts)

In a touching tribute Councillor Lisa Dymock, the Conservative County Cllr for Portskewett Ward, said: “Chepstow’s heart is broken tonight.”

Whilst a Chepstow football club called Rory a ‘very special person and footballer.’

Mathern Casuals Veterans Football Club said: “Incredibly sad day as all at Mathern Casuals Veterans Football Club mourn the passing of one of our own, the very special person and footballer Rory Prettyjohns.

“It was a privilege to have you in our lives and share the pitch with you. To say you’ll be missed does not do it justice, but you so, so will. RIP Rory.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Rory’s family to let ‘the whole community know they are thinking about them at this very sad time.’

The GoFundMe page has amazingly raised nearly £20,000, at the time of publication.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.