David Webster, 36, and his girlfriend have been reconciled following his arrest for assaulting her twice earlier this year.

One of the attacks left her unconscious, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

His partner revealed in a victim impact statement that the defendant’s problems stem from his mental health issues and drinking too much.

Prosecutor Emily Jermin read the statement which said: “David is not a bad person and I know he would never purposely hurt me.

“This incident happened as a result of his mental health and drinking alcohol.

“I've not been left with any lasting injuries from the assault.

“Everything has healed well and I am now back to how I was before the incident.”

The couple got together after meeting on a dating app and Webster moved to Wales from Scotland.

Things soured when the defendant stopped taking his mental health medication and “his behaviour began to change quite drastically”.

Webster, formerly of Bargoed, now of Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating against his girlfriend.

He also admitted assault by beating against her neighbour by punching him when he came to help her.

The defendant has 54 previous convictions for 86 offences and a long history of violence.

Those convictions for assault include attacks on former partners and police officers.

Webster had already served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence after being held in custody since his arrest in September.

His barrister Gareth Williams said his client had endured a “difficult and traumatic” childhood.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Webster: “It's quite obvious that you had an extremely difficult and traumatic upbringing but that's no excuse, for two reasons.

“Firstly the extent of your record which is simply appalling and the offences that have resulted in your commitment to this court were assaults against a woman.

“Men who hit women are cowards and that is what you are. You are a coward.”

He jailed Webster for 18 months but suspended the sentence for two years.

The defendant must attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence order.