The alleged assault took place on Apollo Way, Blackwood, on Friday, October 13, between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Three men reportedly threw a firework towards a teenage girl, who suffered minor injuries.

Two of the men allegedly left shortly after, travelling along Albany Road towards Gordon Road in a dark coloured Citroen C4.

Gwent Police is now urging witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage in Apollo Way, Blackwood, between 7pm and 8.30pm on Friday, October 13.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2300349206 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”