Works have been ongoing in recent months to put road signage and traffic regulations in place for the new 20mph speed limit which was introduced on residential roads in Wales in September 2023.

As a result, 19 speed cameras in south Wales were switched off to allow the works to be carried out.

Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn’t worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.#KnowTheLimits #BeSafe #GoSafe pic.twitter.com/raGxdM1EAo — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) November 20, 2023

GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services - said: "Fixed cameras are installed where the collision risk is highest and encourage people to drive within the speed limits, ensuring that everyone is safer on our roads.

"We have been working with Highways Authorities across Wales as they have put road signage and Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) are put in place on 20mph and 30mph roads that aren’t covered by the new default speed limit.

"Following the completion of this work in several areas, the following cameras will resume enforcement in 30mph areas."

The speed cameras turned back on in South Wales

There are 19 speed cameras in south Wales, according to Go Safe, that were re-activated on Monday (November 20).

See the location of the 19 speed cameras that were re-activated in south Wales on Monday (November 20). (Image: Getty Images)

These speed cameras are:

A473 - Cowbridge Road junction, York Road, Bridgend (eastbound)

A473 - Cowbridge Road junction, York Road, Bridgend (westbound)

A4061 - Rotary International Way

North Rd (inbound)

Cowbridge Road West Culverhouse cross

Cowbridge Road West Treseders

North Rd O/B

Newport Rd Rover way (northbound)

Newport Rd Rover way (southbound)

Newport Rd Colchester Ave

Newport Rd Rhymney Hill

Hendre Rd Llangennech

A4241 - Afan Way junction Victoria Rd (westbound)

A4241 - Afan Way junction Victoria Rd (eastbound)

Victoria Rd junction A4241 Afan Way (northbound)

Victoria Rd junction A4241 Afan Way (southbound)

Mumbles Rd

Penial Green Road, Llansamlet

Carmarthen Road (near Cave Street)

For all the speed camera locations in Wales - fixed, mobile, red light, average and speed on green - visit the safety camera location search map on the Go Safe website.