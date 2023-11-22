POLICE have issued an appeal to find a wanted Newport man linked to drugs and modern day slavery offences
Gwent Police is currently looking for 25-year-old James/Jamie Edwards from the Newport area.
The force wants to speak to the 25-year-old in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs and modern day slavery offences.
Those who can help are urged to contact the police.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're looking for 25-year-old James/Jamie Edwards from the Newport area.
"We want to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs and modern day slavery offences.
"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300346411, or you can DM us."
