CHRISTOPHER EAUN DUNLOP, 35, of Broad Mead Park, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 65mph in a 40mph zone at Tredegar Park View, Rogerstone on May 28.

He must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW WATKINS, 26, of Frondeg, Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Lower Mill Field, Pontypool on June 1.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARLEY BELMONTE, 33, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MANJIT KAUR BHULLAR, 59, of Bishpool View, Newport must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY ANNETT, 34, of Falcon Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile telephone on the A467 in Caerphilly on May 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALUM JONES, 34, of Cornwall Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALYSSIA ANN WARD, 28, of Parry Terrace, Crumlin must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on North Road, Newbridge on May 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIMBERLEE BOWEN, 33, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu, near Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 in Cwmfelinfach on April 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAYLEY RUTH MORGAN, 35, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Bedwas on May 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN WHITE, 61, of Thorncliffe Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A4042 at Usk Way on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAUN THOMAS SHEMWELL, 38, of Cheriton Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile telephone on Bedwas Road on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MONIKA ANNA KEDZIERSKA, 40, of Loftus Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS, 49, of Green Lane, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on May 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.