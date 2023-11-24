GEORGIA BROOKING, 24, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A4042 in Monmouthshire on July 18.

She was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHANE GARDNER, 41, of Blythe Street, Abertillery was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A467 on May 23.

He was fined £230 and must pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATIE WILLIAMS, 28, of Coleford Path, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A4042 on Usk Way on July 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MATTHEW SCRIVEN, 29, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £456 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle on June 2.

SARAH BREEDS, 45, of Mendalgief Road, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road on October 26.

She was fined £350 and must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW FARLEY, 26, of Cae'r Fferm, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance and without a licence on Meadowland Close on October 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIOBHAN ANDREWS, 39, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Lyne Road, Newport on June 6.

She was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTINE KENNY, 36, of Dolphin Street, Newport must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour on October 12.

SOPHIE LAWRENCE, 62, of The Mall, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for two years after she admitted harassment on September 21, 2022.

She was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay a £22 surcharge.

JAMIE LESTER, 38, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN SCANDRETT, 33, of Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis on October 23.

He was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW FARRELLY, 43, of Schooner Close, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on July 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.