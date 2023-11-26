This Grade II listed building - on Backhall Street in the heart of Caerleon in Newport - is “substantial” with “spacious accommodation throughout”.

It is listed on Sage & Co Auctions with bidding to open at 12.14pm on December 4 and to end at 6.35pm on December 6.

Let’s take a look around this property (believed to date back to circa 1530)...





Although work has been carried out in recent years there's still renovation needed within this "generously sized" property which boasts three floors.

On the ground floor there is the entrance hallway with a living room to one side, and a dining room opening into the kitchen on the other.

The living room offers plenty of space with charming features including alcoves with wood overhead and a stone brick wall.

Meanwhile the dining room boasts a large stone fireplace housing a wood burner, ideal for keeping cosy in the cold winter moves.

The dining room - which, along with the living room, could use new flooring - opens into a well equipped kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. The kitchen also has tiled flooring and a partially tiled wall.

A landing on the first floor gives access to three double bedrooms which have wooden flooring.

One of these bedrooms appears to have a shower in the corner - because who wants to brave a cold corridor for their morning shower?

A bathtub can be found in the bathroom, which is situated on the second floor. This corner bath has stone surround matching one of the walls - with work this bathroom could be fit for royalty (with the stonework giving it a castle-esque feel).

A landing and "useable room" is also available on this floor - with exposed beams on the triangular ceiling.

Heading outside to the back garden there is plenty of potential - it's a little overgrown but nothing too extreme. Currently it's made up largely from paved flooring, with a wooden deck and shed.

The full details of this auction are available online at https://rb.gy/2lxp60