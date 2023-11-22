Labelled as one of Wales' biggest family festivals, In It Together will take place on May 24 to 26 in 2024 at Old Park Farm in Margam, Port Talbot.

The event only started back in 2022 and in 2023 welcomed the likes of The Kooks and Anne-Marie who performed in front of sold out crowds.

In It Together announces headline acts for 2024 event

Festival organisers announced on Monday (November 20) that Dizzee Rascal, Rag 'N' Bone Man, and The Sugababes would headline In It Together 2024.

The trio will play on the Parc Stage on Friday (Rag 'N' Bone Man), Saturday (Sugababes) and Sunday (Dizzee Rascal) of the event.

Other acts announced on Monday included:

Cat Burns

Eliza Rose

Craig David’s TS5

James Morrison

Diversity

Joel Corry

Eats Everything

Sigma

These big-name acts join the likes of Sam Ryder, Billy Ocean, Blue, Scouting for Girls and Gruff Rhys who have already been revealed as taking part at the 2024 festival.

There are set to be 150 artists playing at the festival in 2024.

You can see the full lineup on the In It Together website.

What to expect at the In It Together festival in 2024

Along with the 150 artists performing at the In It Together 2024 festival, there are also more than 100 activities to take part in.

Activities returning next year, having featured in the 2023 event include:

A climbing wall

Tic Tac Skate School

Outdoor cinema

Sports academy

Science school

Junior jungle

There will be a few new additions at the 2024 festival including an extreme sports arena with BMX, parkour, volt stunt shows and workshops and live wrestling.

You can also expect to find a designated Baby and Toddler tent and a brand new Street Food Village.

The 150 artists taking part in In It Together 2024 will be a combination of big-name international performers, mixed with local talent.

As well as the main Parc Stage, there are a number of other areas around the site showcasing all kinds of musical genres.

Like the Steelworks - showcasing everything from Reggae and Funk to Soul, Afrobeat and Dub, and the iconic dance tent Panchaia - which will once again see the worlds of House, Techno and Drum n Bass collide.

There really is a little something for everyone.

How to get tickets to In It Together 2024?





Tickets for In It Together 2024 will be available from 10am on Monday, November 27.

Prices for a weekend ticket start at £159 or £319 for family tickets (two adults, with two kids going free).

The festival is launching a 'Kids Go Free' campaign in 2024 which means "children can now attend the festival for free as part of a family ticket".

You can secure a ticket with a £20 deposit and pay nothing more until Christmas.

To register for tickets or for more information, visit the In It Together website.