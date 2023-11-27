The Halfway House in Upper Gelligroes, Blackwood will be offering breakfast with Santa on every Saturday in December.

Clive D’Angelo-Smith, former manager of Four Seasons at the Aber Hotel, recently opened his ‘passion project’ pub The Halfway House in October with business partner, local butcher Chris Hayman.

Mr D’Angelo-Smith said: “We will be launching breakfast with Santa on every Saturday in December in the build up to Christmas.

The Breakfast with Santa menu (Image: The Halfway House)

“I’ve done afternoon tea with Santa in my previous restaurant for the past three years and I’ve had requests for breakfast instead. So I thought I’d give it a try.

“It is £12.50 per child 10.30am-12.30pm.

“We have Christmas menus in place, this is our first year in The Halfway House. We only opened in October, so we are still on catch up with getting things in place.

“I’m hoping to do Christmas afternoon tea also. We also have gift vouchers for sale on our website.”

As part of breakfast with Santa each child will be given a luxury hot chocolate and a breakfast consisting of either Miss Claus’ Pancakes or Santa’s Breakfast’s.

Children will also be given a very special gift from Father Christmas.

Adults can order from the brunch menu and can add a mouth-watering baileys hot chocolate for £5.

Those who have Breakfast with Santa tickets are asked to order their breakfasts in advance.

The pub also Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day menus.

The Halfway House opened in October 2023 (Image: The Halfway House)

Mr D’Angelo-Smith added: “We’ve only been going for a short time, but the support we’ve had from customers has been amazing and we are so humbled.

“It’s been a really hard year for us all, but now it’s really starting to pay off. We hope that our focus on local produce is reflected in our prices which are affordable for everyone.”

The pub offers a range of desserts (Image: The Halfway House)

The pub offers a day menu that is available until 4pm each day with lunchtime classics, and then from 4pm-7.30pm, they offer a full menu.

On Sundays, they are open 12-4.30pm, with their incredibly popular roast dinners available, reflected in being fully booked for the next few weeks.