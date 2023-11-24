The temporary 30mph speed limit will be imposed on the A467 between Chartist Drive Overpass and Morrisons/Foxglove Roundabout in both directions by Newport City Council.

The order is required to ensure public safety while drainage improvement works are carried out.

The proposed order will be in place from November 27 and will be in force for a period up to 18 months, or until the works have completed if earlier.

Anyone with enquires is asked to email: conveyancing.team@newport.go.uk.

Also, in the Argus’ public notices this week is:

The public may be prohibited from walking along a footpath from the Bridge on Cwm Lane to Pontymason Lane.

The proposed order will be in place from December 11, 2023, until December 13, 2023.

The reason for the order is to enable sediment sampling of the canal by using an excavator that will travel along the footpath.

Alternative routes are via Cefn Walk, Ruskin Avenue, Great Oaks Park and Pontymason Lane.

Additionally, Tim Murphy trading as Tim Murphy Transport in Newbridge is applying to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and zero trailers at Unit 15, New Merton Buildings, NP13 2LN.

Owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the centre, who believe that their use or enjoyment of that would be affected are asked to write to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, Leeds, LS9 6NF.

Lastly, Tandeem Transport of Unit 7, North Road, Hengoed, CF82 7SS is applying for a licence to use Monex Group on Leeway Industrial Estate, NP19 4SN as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the centre, who believe that their use or enjoyment of that would be affected are asked to write to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, Leeds, LS9 6NF.