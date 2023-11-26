The cost of living crisis has caused a surge in people turning to food banks - but these aren’t the only charity donation systems set up for those in need.

As a result, the introduction of 'baby banks' and other services across South Wales are crucial in helping local families, especially over the winter period.

The cost-of-living crisis has led many families to turn to 'baby banks' for support, providing struggling young families with clothing, toys or baby products.

Some baby banks in South Wales are:

Newport Baby Bank - 192 Commercial Road, Newport, NP20 2PP

Newport Baby Bank was launched by Feed Newport in 2020, primarily as a baby and toddler food bank in Newport, that provides parents with baby necessities alongside food for adults too. The service provides ‘pre-loved baby equipment’, such as cots and pushchairs, baby clothes aged between 0-12 months, and they also offer maternity bags for soon-to-be mums who don’t have one.

Bundles Baby Clothing Bank and Birth Support – Community House, Eton Road, Newport, NP19 0BL

Another Newport-based baby bank is Bundles Baby Clothing Bank and Birth Support, which provides baby clothes and essentials to “low-income/refugee/asylum-seeking women in need”. Volunteers are also trained to support women before, during and after their births to ensure they don’t feel isolated when their baby is born.

Cwtch Baby Bank – Moy Road Industrial Estate, Unit 16A-16B, Cardiff, CF15 7QR

Cwtch Baby Bank was launched in 2016 and was the first of its kind in Wales to provide essential newborn to 24-month-old babies equipment, clothing and toiletries. Families can access this service through referrals from social care, health professionals or other relevant support agencies. Since its initial launch, Cwtch has helped over 4250 families supported by donations provided to their unit in Taffs Well.

Little Smarties Baby Bank – 240 Whitchurch Road, Cardiff, CF14 3ND

Little Smarties in Cardiff is a baby bank based at All Nations Church which in September and October 2023 helped 96 families and 117 children, by supplying essential items to new mothers and families.

The project works alongside midwives, social workers, churches and charities to help provide starter packs, containing essentials such as nappies, wipes and clothing for families with children aged between 0 and 6 years old. Special requests for equipment like cots, prams and toys are also provided.

These 'baby banks' are able to succeed with help from donations of baby and children's essentials and equipment, alongside extra volunteer help from local people.

You can find out how to donate on their websites or Facebook page.