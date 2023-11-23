Aaron Powell from Blackwood admitted possession of 296g of the class A drug with intent to supply during a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court last month.

The 33-year-old defendant, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences took place on October 18.

Powell was due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the capital’s jail but he was unable to do so as a result of an administrative error.

There was a mix up because the defendant is actually remanded in custody at Swansea Prison.

Powell’s barrister Nicholas Clough said his client would be submitting a basis of plea and also asked for a pre-sentence report.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge said the defendant has a previous drug trafficking conviction.

Judge Shomon Khan adjourned the case to December 19.

According to Senedd data the average price of 1g of cocaine in South Wales is between £40 and £50.

That means 296g has a street value of between £11,840 and £14,800.