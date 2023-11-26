People are being encouraged to sign up with the news that one donation could save the lives of six babies, or three adults.

According to a report from Welsh Blood, only three per cent of the eligible population in Wales currently donate, which can sometimes leave supplies lower than intended.

People are reminded that you can still give blood if you have had a flu or Covid-19 booster vaccine earlier in the day, provided you are still feeling fit and well.

People able to donate O-negative and A-negative blood are desperately required.

One donation centre at Penyrheol Community centre in Caerphilly will be opening for appointments on Friday, December 1, and there are currently more than 50 appointments available.

With the local community's support, they will have enough stocks over the winter months to meet the demand.

You can make an appointment by visiting the Welsh Blood website: https://wbs.wales/PenyrheolEF