Several other companies and a host of apprentices based in Wales were also deserved winners and received recognition at the black-tie event organised by Make UK, the manufacturer’s organisation, which represents industry across the UK.

The awards, held at the Vale Resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, recognised the achievements of companies and apprentices from across Wales, with the winners now going on to the National Finals which will be held in London in January.

One of those winners was Safran Seats, who were named Manufacturer of the Region and swept to victory in three other categories: Developing Future Talent; Energy and Sustainability; and Manufacturing Matters.

The company produces seats for passenger and technical aircraft and according to their website, has equipped more than a million seats for some of the world’s major airlines.

Safran Seats were commended in a number of areas at the awards (Image: Make UK)

They were commended by judges for their local voluntary and fundraising work, as well as for having a strong skills foundation for all employees and particularly those at entry-level.

They also received credit for taking sustainability extremely seriously – after transitioning to 100 per cent green electricity, installing LED lights across the business and an electric vehicle charging station to serve their electric van fleet.

There were other winners from Gwent on the night, including GOS Tool & Engineering Services Ltd from Pontypool who received the Innovation prize.

The ceremony is sponsored by Isoclad & Securiclad, and Inspired PLC.

Robert Palmer, Managing Director of Isoclad & Securiclad said: “The driver for our success at Isoclad & Securiclad is innovation. We constantly strive for continuous improvement of everything we do.

“We admire Make UK and their focus on creating the most supportive environment for UK manufacturers to thrive, innovate, and compete. This is why Isoclad & Securiclad are so very proud to sponsor ‘Make UK’s’ Innovation award 2023.”

Dan Hulme, Carbon Consultant for the UK Manufacturing Sector at Inspired PLC said: "As a passionate advocate for innovation and excellence in manufacturing, I am honoured to continue my support for the Make UK Awards for a third consecutive year.

“At Inspired PLC, we understand the pivotal role that exceptional manufacturing practices play in driving economic growth and progress; so being a part of the judging panel for these prestigious awards allows us to celebrate the ingenuity and dedication within the industry.

“We eagerly anticipate witnessing the remarkable accomplishments of manufacturers. I'd also like to extend my best wishes to all the finalists in the 'Energy and Sustainability' category.

"Your dedication to fostering positive change in the manufacturing sector is truly commendable, and I look forward to seeing your contributions acknowledged and celebrated at the National award ceremonies."