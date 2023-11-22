Netflix’s smash hit series Sex Education returned to our screens recently for its final outing – once again putting south east Wales firmly on the map.

As a big fan of the show, I had the privilege of heading to the set in Newport not too long ago when the cameras were rolling to meet some of the cast and crew.

Not only has it helped throw the spotlight onto our area, but the show has also brought big employment opportunities.

Staying in Newport for the moment, I recently met with a young entrepreneur who has turned her dream of owning her own bakery into a reality.

Tegan Godden, aged 20, opened Bonkers Bakes on Brynglas Road having researched, planned and secured funding for the project from Barnardo’s while still at college.

She is truly an inspiration and I’d encourage anyone with a sweet tooth to get down to Bonkers Bakes!

As well as that, I visited Helen Pembridge at the Bridal Lounge recently and spent time planting bulbs and getting stuck in at a new community allotment in Cwmbran.

It has been just as busy in the Welsh Parliament, holding the government’s feet to the fire over a range of issues and championing the things that matter to constituents.

I called on the First Minister to look at creating a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund to help families going through the unthinkable access treatment.

On average, families in Wales are forced to travel 534 miles a month and are spending nearly £300 a month to get to specialist centres. As such they are having to cut back on essentials like food.

Despite the First Minister ignoring my calls, this is something I will continue to push for.

With winter fast approaching, I quizzed the Health Minister over what she is doing to ease pressure on A&E departments – especially as I’m regularly contacted by constituents facing issues at the Grange.

Other topics I’ve raised including dangerous dog attacks, our struggling bus network, Transport for Wales’ failings and coal tip safety.

If there is anything I can do to help please get in touch by emailing Natasha.Asghar@Senedd.Wales or calling 01633 215138.