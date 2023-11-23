Shaun Davies and his family have been creating stunning Christmas displays using dozens of lights and decorations for many years.

The family have kept this tradition going for more than 25 years in a bid to maintain a cheerful spirit within their community during the colder winter months.

Shaun Davies (Image: Newsquest)

Shaun Davies, who lives by himself but remains close to his parents, has always felt a bright sense of joy when it comes to the festive season.

This is one of the first years that Mr Davies has had his own display, and he is incredibly proud of what he has created with a whole new set of decorations especially for this year.

Pictures from Shaun's amazing display (Image: Newsquest)The new decorations have cost Mr Davies hundreds of pounds, but he believes that bringing Christmas cheer to his community makes it all worthwhile and is keen to bring the joyous spirit to the people of Bettws the best way he can.

He said: “I love the festive season, and it’s become really important to me to celebrate Christmas properly. This is the best way I know how to do that and bring some cheer to the people around me.”

Mr Davies' display has been up for a month already, and he plans to keep it on until around January 6, the end of the festive period.

His beloved grandfather, John Boddy, has been putting up amazing Christmas displays for years, and it is something that Mr Davies and his siblings remember from when they were little.

This brilliant display is sure to bring a little Christmas cheer (Image: Newsquest)As such, it has become such a set tradition that everyone in the family now gets involved.

Family members Linda and Dave Roberts, have helped to design the Christmas display for this year.

Mr Roberts said: “When he first started doing this, it was just something to make his children happy, and to feel a sense of community as everyone came by to enjoy the display."

Linda and Dave Roberts have helped put the big display together this year to make the community happy and continue with family traditions (Image: Newsquest)He continued: “We’ve had lots of different elements to our decorations over the years, including spray snow, but our feeling of community has never changed, and we know people look forward to our displays every year now.”

The displays, which can normally take anywhere from a few days to a week to put up, will be turned on for everyone to see from 5pm each night until early January, so catch them while you can.