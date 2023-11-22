A CRASH caused a main Newport road to be closed for a couple of hours this afternoon, Wednesday, November 22.
Gwent Police announced that Malpas Road in Newport was closed on the northbound carriageway following a crash around 2.20pm.
They later confirmed to the Argus that the crash had occurred between a car and a van.
The road was reopened to traffic on both sides just after 3.30pm this afternoon.
The Welsh Ambulance Service has said it did not attend the incident, and Gwent Police is yet to confirm if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Traffic on both Malpas Road and the Malpas straight and junction 26 for Malpas on the M4 seemed to be dealing well with the disruption during the closure and immediately following the road's reopening.
Traffic has since resumed to its normal levels.
We will bring you an update on the situation when we get it.
