Les Evans, who runs automotive firm Sunroof and Stripes with daughter Michelle, teamed up with Keith Davies, famous as “Abergavenny’s Elvis”, to organise a sell-out concert in aid of Guide Dogs Cymru at the town’s Borough Theatre on December 9.

The concert will feature backing band The Memphis Mafia plus surprise guests flying in from Europe.

Mr Evans said: “My wife, Joyce, was a massive Elvis fan from the time I met her, aged 16.

"She went to quite a few of Keith’s concerts. She also supported guide dogs all her life and loved our two chocolate Labradors, Jess and Tess.

Joyce Evans will have a guide dog puppy named in her memory

"They never left her side and miss her terribly, so we want to name a guide dog puppy in her memory.”

Mr Davies, who performed Crying at the Chapel at Joyce’s funeral, has raised £480,000 for charity over the years by performing as Elvis in the UK, South of France and even Memphis.

His favourite song to perform is Can’t Help Falling in Love, which will bring the curtain down on December 9.