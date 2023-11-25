ETHAN HARRIS, 23, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £1,112 in compensation, costs, a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing £915 of criminal damage to a shop window at Pretty Miss on Caradoc Road on March 21.

CHLOE BROOKS, 30, of High Trees Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny was banned from driving for 40 months after she was found guilty following a trial of drug driving with ketamine in her blood on the A465 between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr on March 24.

She must pay £1,040 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN PHOENIX HARRIS, 24, of Hillside Avenue, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone at Bedwas Industrial Estate on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

OWAIN OSMOND, 19, of Kier Hardie Crescent, Newport, must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road, Lysaght Village on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH AUGUSTAS HOWELLS, 82, of Moyle Grove, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEOFFREY BERRY, 61, of Maple Avenue, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to dropping at cigarette on Stow Hill, Newport on June 2.

KYLE STEPHEN PLUMMER, 29, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CORY MYFAN CURTIS, 34, of Heol Cae Ffwrnais, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts, Newport on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KAREN EVANS, 45, of Caernarvon Place, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts, Newport on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

A1 WASTE MANAGEMENT LTD, St Julians Road, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

NATHAN LEWIS, 31, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL LOUISE BERRY, 46, of Ford Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW COOPER, 54, of Church Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 60mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE HARDING, 35, of Mynydd Islwyn Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.