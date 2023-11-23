Bounty bars may often be seen as the 'worst' chocolate in the Celebrations tub, but even its most ardent haters would probably like to get their hands on a solid gold one.
Celebrations are launching a competition ahead of Christmas where people will get the chance to win a solid gold Bounty bar valued at a staggering £25,000.
The 9-carat gold bar weighing over 1kg is one-of-a-kind, with the potential for its value to increase over time as the cost of gold increases.
Here's how you could potentially win the solid gold replica of a Bounty bar.
How to win the solid gold Bounty bar
The way people could get their hands on the solid gold Bounty bar is through finding a Bounty blue ticket inside a tub of Celebrations being sold at Tesco.
One lucky person will get that prize but there are other tickets hidden in the tubs for other rewards, including up to £10,000.
Every ticket-finder is a winner with 500,000 opportunities to win.
Last year Celebrations trialled 'No Bounty' tubs of Celebrations, and then went in the complete opposite direction to offer 'Bounty-only' boxes available in selected Tesco stores until Christmas.
To celebrate the launch of the Golden Bounty competition, Mars enlisted Bargain Hunt's Danny Sebastian to #BringHomeTheBounty as he stars in a spoof daytime antiques film with Mr. Bounty himself.
Danny said: “As a Bounty lover myself it’s been hard to see the treatment the poor coconut choc has received over the years so I’m glad we’re pushing for #BringHomeTheBounty this time round."
Kerry Cavanaugh, Mars Wrigley’s UK, Business Unit Director, said: “Every year, we love seeing the debate rage over our beloved Celebrations tubs.
"This year, our much-loved Bounty bar has gone Gold! The Bounty bar is worth £25,000, which surely is enough to make even the most dedicated Bounty-haters reconsider their stance.
"We’re excited to hear the public’s verdict – would you treasure, or would you trade? Bring Home The Bounty!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here