It's known for its famous castle, however, within the town of Caldicot another surprise was awaiting...
On the morning of November 21 Gwent Police were in the piteresque town to smash a drugs farm.
The large amount of cannabis was found on the town's Longfellow Road.
Since the bust, a 23-year-old man has been charged and remanded.
🚨 UPDATE: The 23-year-old man has since been charged and remanded. https://t.co/j47nMBgVCD— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) November 22, 2023
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We carried out a warrant in Longfellow Road, Caldicot and uncovered a cannabis cultivation.
"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a class B drug and a quantity of cannabis and cash were seized."
Police updated the incident on November 22 saying: "The 23-year-old man has since been charged and remanded."
