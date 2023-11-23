On the morning of November 21 Gwent Police were in the piteresque town to smash a drugs farm.

The large amount of cannabis was found on the town's Longfellow Road.

Since the bust, a 23-year-old man has been charged and remanded.

A man has been charged (Image: Gwent Police)

Police made the discovery on the morning of November 21 (Image: Gwent Police)

🚨 UPDATE: The 23-year-old man has since been charged and remanded. https://t.co/j47nMBgVCD — Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) November 22, 2023

Cannabis and cash was seized (Image: Gwent Police)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We carried out a warrant in Longfellow Road, Caldicot and uncovered a cannabis cultivation.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a class B drug and a quantity of cannabis and cash were seized."

Police updated the incident on November 22 saying: "The 23-year-old man has since been charged and remanded."