A CAERPHILLY man wanted in connection into a drug supply has been found and arrested.
The police recently issued an appeal to find Rhys Jones from Rhymney, Caerphilly in connection with an investigation into drug supply.
In an update today the force issued that the 21-year-old has been found and arrested.
Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
