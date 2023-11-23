Waiter Mohammed Ali, 22, from Newport came close to going to jail after he attempted to pin the offence on a victim from Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali’s friend, Amazon deliver driver Mohammed Jalal, 25, also from Newport, became involved in the ruse.

Jalal was the “facilitator” of the crime and a third man was hired and paid £400 to shift the blame onto someone else.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how this other man – who has since gone on the run – lived in the same block of flats as the victim in Southend-on-Sea.

A notice of intended prosecution for the speeding offence on the B4591 Newport Road in Risca was filled out in his name but it didn’t include his driving licence details.

When the authorities wrote to the shocked victim and asked him for these and that he was being prosecuted, he revealed he hadn’t been to Wales for 50 years and hadn’t held a driving licence for a decade.

Gwent Police then began investigating Ali and he and Jalal’s plot began to unravel.

Ali tried to avoid the speeding conviction as he had already racked up nine penalty points – for another speeding offence and driving without insurance – and so was looking at disqualification for having 12 points on his licence.

Ruth Smith, prosecuting, said: “This was a nuisance for the victim and the cause of stress for him.”

Ali, of Bedford Road, and Jalal, of Rosslyn Road, both pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice between December 15, 2021 and May 5, 2022.

Ed Mitchard representing Ali said: “He is a young man who is held in high esteem within his community.

“He was only 20 at the time of the offence and he has no previous convictions.”

Ben Waters for Jalal said his client was also a man of previous good character.

He added how the defendant, who hold a licence to work as a doorman, had recently become a father and was the “sole breadwinner” for his family.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, said: “This was a stupid thing to do.

“This was a foolish and dangerous attempt to pervert the course of justice.

“It was an attempt doomed to fail and it was a cynical and mean offence.”

Ali was jailed for eight months but the sentence was suspended for 24 months.

He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £270 costs, £250 compensation and a £187 surcharge.

Jalal was jailed for nine months but that sentence was also suspended for 24 months.

He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £450 costs, £250 compensation and a £187 surcharge.