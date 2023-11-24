Labelled as the ‘ultimate destination’, the Celtic Manor Resort is the flagship destination in Newport featuring a spa, health club, golf course, several floors of rooms and multiple restaurants.

Last month sister hotel, The Coldra Court Hotel on Chepstow Road, received the second lowest hygiene rating despite having a health club, pool, gym, and a southern inspired smokehouse restaurant.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Rafters, one of the Celtic Manor Resort’s restaurants, received a food hygiene rating of four and told standards were "good". The inspection took place on October 12.

A spokesperson for The Celtic Collection said they were "disappointed not to achieve the highest score of five".

Rafters Restaurant prides itself in providing "wonderfully Welsh flavours and stunning views" in a "lovely atmosphere" - and even received an AA Rosette Awarded.

The restaurant is situated within the prestigious Twenty Ten Clubhouse and diners can enjoy views over the Usk Valley.

Inspectors gave the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building a standard of "generally satisfactory".

The hygienic food handling and management of food safety were both awarded with a rating of "good".

A spokesperson for The Celtic Collection said: “Food hygiene is taken very seriously by all our restaurants and culinary operations within The Celtic Collection.

"While welcoming the many positive comments in its latest inspection rating of four, or Good, the team at Rafters Restaurant is disappointed not to achieve the highest score of five and is already working to meet the inspectors’ recommendations and further enhance its practices.”