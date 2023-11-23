A TWO-WAY crash on one of Newport's busiest main roads prompted a huge emergency services response.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Malpas Road at around 7.40pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 22.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management. The crash involved two cars.
Minor injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.
At the time Malpas Road northbound was closed and drivers were advised to find an alternative route with the force putting diversions in place.
The road has since re-opened.
