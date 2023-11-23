On November 23, the famous Holby ambulance sat outside a property on Merlins Close, near Cosmeston Lakes.

In fact, there weren’t one, but two Holby ambulances in town (must have been a major emergency) with the other parked up in the Cosmeston Lakes car park where an impressive-sized base had been set up for the shoot.

In May, the Holby ambulance was called to Penarth, this time closer to the centre of town at Clive Place.

Uber cool looking cast and crew members stood outside the house while road signs had to be put up telling drivers to expect delays from 8am to 4pm.

BBC hospital dramas saw a massive change in the summer when one of the most famous nurses in all of the UK, Charlie Fairhead, aka Derek Thompson, announced he was retiring.

Belfast-born Thompson, 75, had been an actor on shows like Holby City and Casualty playing the ever-cool, calm and collected Charlie for more than 35 years.

November 23 was a big day for BBC drama in Wales, with Doctor Who celebrating its 60th birthday.

To mark the milestone there was a lights display put on at Cardiff Bay in the evening.

It’s reckoned, since the BBC moved the Doctor Who shoot from England to Cardiff, it has contributed more than £100 million to the Welsh economy.