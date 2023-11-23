Gwent Police are investigating a report of car theft in Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr hospital car park in Ystrad Mynach at around 2.30pm on Tuesday August 29.

A black Mercedes SLK280 with the registration plate LJ56 VKW, was reportedly taken while out on a test drive.

The force is hoping to identify the man in the photograph who was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

The force is hoping to identify the man pictured (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or DM us, quoting 2300290820.

“Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”