It wasn’t exactly Torvill and Dean – more like Bambi on ice – but the most important thing is we got on the ice, and had a great time!

It might never have happened had Barry Island Pleasure Park not persevered with getting the canopy on, which kept blowing off due to the high winds we’ve recently had.

On a hectic Thursday evening, November 22, the finishing touches were being done to the ice rink as Tracey Keeble was holding a class at her skate school.

She even gave us some tips as we waddled our way onto the ice.

Barry Island's ice rink is set to officially open this weekend (Image: Newsquest)

Get your skates on and give it a go! (Image: Newsquest)

If you want any tips my number's at the bottom of this article (Image: Newsquest)

First thing we did wrong was put on the skates, which Tracey kindly tightened for us, then we were off, hugging the side wall like our lives depended on it, but, with her brilliant tuition, Tracey got us moving, giving us a top tip that I particularly can relate to having made the trip many a time – she told us “imagine you’re just walking to the fridge”.

After our pathetic attempt at skating, we got to watch the hugely talented Avah-Rose, Penelope, Vaeh, Oscar, and Leo elegantly glide across the ice while doing spins and twirls as they practiced for a gala which will be hosted on the ice in Barry.

The kids showed us how it's done (Image: Newsquest)

Watch our pathetic attempt on the ice in the video below:

The ice rink will be open until January 7 (Image: Newsquest)

Standard garb for the ice... (Image: Newsquest)

When we spoke to Mr Danter, he said all are welcome to come down and have a go.

“It is going to be bigger and better,” said Mr Danter. “There will be so much activity on the island.

"It is going to be amazing for everyone to come here and have a wonderful Christmas.”

Watch the video below and see how it should be done on the ice

The ice rink is located in the grey tent at Barry Pleasure Park (Image: Newsquest)

This year you can book lessons with Tracey Keeble (Image: Newsquest)

The kids, Avah-Rose, Penelope, Vaeh, Oscar, and Leo, are alright (Image: Newsquest)

Barry’s ice rink opens this weekend. It’s located in Barry Island Pleasure Park under the grey tent.

It’ll be open seven days a week all through the festive season, with the last day being January 7.

There will be a bar on site.

Prices for 45 minutes on the ice are £7.50 for children from three to 16 years. Adults are £12, and it’s £5 to hire a “dolphin” aid on the ice.

If you want lessons with Tracey, which she will be running all through the season contact Barry Island Pleasure Park and icequeen_tracey@msn.com to enquire about private and group sessions.