To mark the 60th anniversary of the popular sci-fi show, BBC Wales has commissioned a water-based projection that will run in the Roath Basin, Cardiff Bay, from Thursday (November 23) to Saturday (November 25).

The projection will showcase six decades of Doctor Who through a five-minute piece which has been put together by former script editor Gary Russell.

Doctor Who first appeared on BBC television on November 23 1963, with William Hartnell as the first Doctor.

It originally ran for 26 years before ending in 1989 with a one-off TV movie in 1996, before eventually being relaunched in 2005.

When to see the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary projection in Cardiff Bay

Steffan Powell, presenter of spin-off show Doctor Who: Unleashed, will host the initial switch-on at 5.30pm on Thursday – which is also known as Doctor Who Day.

The projection, showing highlights from the longest-running sci-fi TV series including an exclusive shot of the fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, will run each day, every half an hour, from Thursday to Saturday between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

You can see the Doctor Who 60th anniversary projection in Roath Basin, Cardiff Bay.

The 60th-anniversary celebrations will also include the opportunity for visitors to see the Tardis and a Dalek at the Senedd building from November 23 until December 2.

When to watch Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials on the BBC

Doctor Who returns to television screens across the UK on Saturday (November 25) with the first of three 60th anniversary special episodes which will star David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor.

#DoctorWho officially returns from this week! Ready to see the Doctor and Donna back in action? ❤️❤️➕🔷 pic.twitter.com/9NJFMt9bym — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 20, 2023

The first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials - titled The Star Beast - will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 26) at 6.30pm.

The second episode, Wild Blue Yonder, will air on Saturday, December 2.

While the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, will air on December 9.