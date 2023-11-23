She was spotted by eyewitnesses on Dock View Road and Heol Y llongua, at around 10.20pm on Saturday evening, and was shouting for help after becoming stuck on a fence.

Emergency Services from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Services attended the scene on Thompson Street.

An ambulance, an advanced paramedic practitioner and a Hazardous Area Response Team raced to the scene where they were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Services were able to free the woman from the railings using hydraulic equipment and a saw.

Firefighters gave first aid at the scene before the ambulance arrived and the woman was escorted to the University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Saturday (18 November) at 10:22 pm to reports of an incident on Thompson Street, Barry.

“We sent one emergency ambulance, one advanced paramedic practitioner, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, where we were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.

“One person was taken to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”

A Spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Services added: “SWFRS was called to the junction of Dock View Road outside Home Bargains in Barry at approximately 10.17 pm on Saturday 18th November.

“A woman was released from a railing using hydraulic equipment and a saw. First aid was given at the scene before the ambulance arrived. Stop message received at 11.02 pm.”