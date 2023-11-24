Wilsons Auctions are holding the online auction from 11am on Wednesday, November 29. Lots will begin to timeout in one-minute intervals from 11am the following day – Thursday, November 30 – giving potential buyers a 24-hour window of opportunity.

More than 100 lots will feature, including some of the finest collectible French wines - like bottles of Château Lafite Rothschild and Château Margaux which were seized by UK law enforcement after entering the country illegally via private jet.

Michael Streight, government sales coordinator at Wilsons Auctions, said: “This collection’s journey to auction is as intriguing as the wines themselves.

“The fact that these bottles were seized upon their clandestine arrival in the UK aboard a private jet adds a layer of mystery and allure to this already impressive collection.”

With a certificate value of €1,800,000, the most expensive item in the catalogue is an 18ct White Gold Fancy Cushion Cut Diamond Ring.

Another highlight in the auction is the Graff 4.23ct Solitaire Ring, HRD Certified, featuring a rare white 4.23 diamond with VVS2 clarity. Retail value? Approximately £350,000.

The collection includes luxury and unworn timepieces, like a 2023 Rolex GMT Master II (Sprite) and a 2023 Rolex Sky-Dweller with a blue dial, both supplied with authentication papers and original boxes.

Bidders will also be able to compete on a signed Cartier 18ct Gold, emerald & diamond Evening Bag weighing approximately 354g which has an auction estimate of £20,000 to £30,000.

For vintage enthusiasts, the auction lists a rare 18ct Gold Van Cleef & Arpels Minaudière Box featuring diamond, black enamel, onyx, and lacquer materials. A smaller item for collectors includes a Cartier Le Must de Cartier 18ct gold lighter set in its original box.

Allan McKenzie, luxury goods auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, said: "These exceptional jewellery pieces and watches represent the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship, offering bidders a rare opportunity to acquire treasures of unparalleled value.

“Most of these lots are not available on the open market giving bidders an excellent opportunity to purchase a quality item not available elsewhere.

“This is a great opportunity for collectors, investors, and those looking for the ultimate lavish Christmas gift.”

To view the auction catalogue and further information, visit www.wilsonsauctions.com.