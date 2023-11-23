Weather forecasters WX Charts have predicted Wales is set to be hit with two days of snow, with some areas set to experience snowfalls of around 3cm per hour.

Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire are among the areas that will see snow according to WX Charts.

The Met Office long-range forecast also predicts "colder than average" conditions are on the way, with BBC Weather predicting minus temperatures as early as Saturday (November 25) in some parts of South Wales including in Caerphilly.

📉 Turning colder over the weekend as arctic air moves in



❄️ A widespread frost is likely on Friday and Saturday night pic.twitter.com/BuSlOIigT4 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2023

When and where there could be snow in South Wales

According to WX Charts parts of south Wales - including Newport, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - could get snow as early as Thursday (November 30).

The map from the weather forecaster shows snowfall all across Wales from Thursday until late Friday (November 31) and even into the early hours of Saturday (December 1) morning.

The snowfall in south Wales is set to start off light, with under 1cm per hour, but that could increase to around 2 to 3cm on Friday.

Cwmbran, Monmouth and Caerphilly look to be some of the areas that will see the most snow, with it set to be at its heaviest on Friday.

Snowfall is expected to be at its heaviest in south Wales on Friday (December 1). (Image: WX Charts)

The Met Office long-range forecast, which covers November 28 to December 7, said conditions are set to be "colder than the average" across the UK.

As well as light winds and showery weather forecast during that period The Met Office said the colder temperatures could lead to something more "wintry".

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Most likely starting dry, settled and colder than average across the UK with widespread morning frost.

"Outbreaks of rain and slightly milder conditions are however soon likely to arrive into the northwest, spreading southeast to many parts.

"The early part of next week is most likely to be characterised by light winds and a mixture of wetter, cloudier conditions and colder, brighter and drier conditions, before winds from a broadly northwesterly direction become more established.

"These leading to periods of wet or showery weather focussed in the northwest of the UK, and largely dry weather elsewhere.

"Temperatures overall are most likely to be just a little colder than average, with only a very small chance of something much colder and wintry developing from mid to late next week."